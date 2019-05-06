Family finds injured owl caught in fence near Airway Heights

An Airway Heights family recently found an owl who didn't make the wisest decision.
Pavel Lisovskiy, sent KHQ's Hayley Guenthner a Facebook message saying Lisovskiy's father-in-law recently found an owl caught in a barbed-wire fence near Airway Heights.
They were able to free the owl, who ran off into a bush immediately.
The next morning, however, Lisovskiy says they found the owl, unable to fly, getting attacked by other birds. So they took the bird in, however, they are now looking for a place that can properly nurse the little guy back to health.
In the meantime, here are some tips on what you should do if you ever find an injured wild animal.