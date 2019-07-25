CHENEY, Wash. - Fire fighters say the Cheney Complex Fire has burned around 160 acres, and is at 0 percent containment as of Thursday night.
Several homes are still under level 1 and 2 evacuations. Some families in Cheney, off Hwy 904, started packing as soon as they saw the smoke.
It was a very scary day for the Monter's, as the fire began burning their property. Thankfully, they had a game plan, and it involved the rodeo.
When Heidi Monter saw the smoke from her window, she knew it was time to go, even though evacuation orders hadn't been sent yet. Her three girls ran out back, and started loading up the horses, while Heidi put on the sprinklers. This, they've done before, but when firefighters set up rigs in their yard, that was a new one. The girls ran back inside the house, and started throwing clothes, dolls, and photos into bags.
As for their dad, Justin Monter, he stayed behind as his family drove off in tears, wondering if this was the last time they'd see their home. Justin said he wouldn't be able to sleep at night, not knowing if his home was destroyed. The family set up camp for the night at the Cheney Rodeo, as the fire burned around 2 acres of their property, only a couple hundred yards from their house.
Justin said the fire fighters put the flames out quickly, but several crews stayed behind watching for spot fires.
The Monter family said they volunteer at the Cheney Rodeo, and if anyone needs a place to store their large animals during evacuations, to call (509) 235-4848, and someone will let them in.