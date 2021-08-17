SPOKANE, Wash- One of the two victims of the devastating multi-building apartment fire in Browne's Addition has been identified by a family friend.
Sherri Vick, mother of two and grandmother, was lost Monday when her entire apartment burned, according to a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf.
“It’s really hard for her, [Sherri Vick’s daughter-in-law] this is a big deal for their family, and they need all the help they can get,” Sianna Wood, a family friend of [Stephanie Vick’s] who is helping the family told KHQ.
According to Wood, spending time with her grandchildren was her happy place.
“She was very loved and very family oriented,” Wood said.
Wood said that Vick’s mother is still alive and that her family went out to Priest Lake to tell her what happened.
"Her family was everything to her, especially her granddaughters. They were the light of her life and she did anything and everything for them," the post said.
The post said everything that belonged to Vick was burned. They are asking for donations to help pay for her funeral service.
“Please keep Stephanie’s family in your prayers,” Wood said. “Anything helps. There’s not a lot of help for expenses, it’s a really big deal [for this family.]”