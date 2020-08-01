Friends and family of the Brooks Seaplane pilot killed in a plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene last month held a celebration of his life on Saturday.
Neil Lunt's family describes him as a fantastic person who loved cracking jokes. His life was full of adventures and travel, including serving as a commercial pilot for about two decades before taking on Brooks Seaplane Service. Pictures of him smiling with his wife and children covered the dock at Independence Point during the well-attended gathering.
His oldest son, Noah Lunt, says even those wonderful pictures don't do his father justice.
"He goes, when you die you want people to remember you for all the good times. I don't want anyone to be sad," Noah Lunt said. "I want everyone to remember every good time. Unfortunately it came too soon for Neil."
He thinks his dad would like his celebration of life because it was full of people laughing while they told their favorite "Neil Stories." Going forward, Noah hopes to keep his dream and memory alive through Brooks Seaplanes.
A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $20,000 as of August 1. Donations can be made here.
