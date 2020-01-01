This is and ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update 5:15 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Family, friends and the nursing supervisor at Providence Sacred Heart have confirmed that the man who was severely injured in an off-road vehicle accident earlier Wednesday has died.
Previous Coverage:
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash at the 7-mile Off Road Vehicle Park in Nine Mile Falls.
Authorities believe he was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.
According to three men who helped pull the victim out of the vehicle, he had been driving without his seat belt on while his son rode as a passenger with his seat belt on.
The man's son was not hurt.
The man was unresponsive and the men who pulled him out started CPR.
The crash happened about a half-mile from the entrance of the park. Recent weather conditions made the dirt roads wet, slick and difficult to get through.
Some first responders got help from other people in the park with off-road vehicles.
Four witnesses were adamant that no drugs or alcohol were allowed at the park but deputies have so far not confirmed whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
It was not the first time the car had flipped but there had been no injuries in prior incidents.
