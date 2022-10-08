OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police.
In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
Sam Jensen, the children's mother, says her son is in PICU but is currently stable, and their grandmother was discharged from the hospital but is seriously injured.
The family has created a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral costs. $20,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised so far. You can donate to the fundraiser HERE.
Family and friends are helping out by watching their 2-month-old at the home while they stay with their son. Sam says a Meal Train has been set up to make sure those helping out are taken care of in return. If you'd like to contribute, you can visit the Meal Train page HERE.
Scarlett's aunt, Moira, said she was the smartest 3-year-old who loved Frozen, Spirit, picking flowers, and playing with her favorite chickens.
"Our baby girl was the smartest, sweetest 3-year-old, who loved horses and being a big sister to her little brother and baby sister more than anything in the world," shared Sam.
"Please, I’m begging everyone to hit their knees and pray," she asked in a post. "Pray for Henry to heal, pray for my mom to heal, pray for our sweet Scarlett June who didn’t deserve this. Please pray for our family."
Last updated on Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).
The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her granddaughter was killed, and her grandson was injured.
Next of kin was notified.
The driver fled the scene on foot, before he was located and transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.
The road was shut down for about five hours to give first responders an opportunity to clear the road and conduct an investigation. ISP is continuing the investigation.