A Spokane family is grieving after their daughter died in a car crash similar to the one that her mother died in 18 years ago. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week.
 
23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene.
 
The driver got hurt, but survived. Court documents show the driver got into a road rage incident shortly before the crash happened, so police are now investigating the crash as potential vehicular homicide.
 
However, this isn't the first loss the Seat family has had to endure. Tony Seat lost his wife in 2004 from a car accident.
 
"My wife's accident happened at three o'clock in the morning," Tony Seat said.
 
He mourned the loss of his wife for years.
 
"No, never remarried," he said. "Never found a woman like her."
 
Hanging on to her legacy, through their 3 kids.
 
"Especially my stepdaughter, and my younger daughter, they really have more her side of the family in them," he said.
 
There's more in common than he'd like because on Aug. 4, Seat found out that while lightning never strikes twice, it had for his family.
 
"I really lost it," he said. "I'm having a hard time fathoming the situation and what happened."
 
"Not in a million years. I never thought I would ever, you know, nobody ever thinks we have to bury their kids. You know, your kids are supposed to bury you," he said.
 
Two crashes, decades apart, tearing one family to pieces.
 
"It really brings a lot of that back from when I had, you know, when my wife was, you know, and having a to peel her eyes open one last time to look at them, having to bury her," he said.
 
Now all the Seat family needs is help. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them with the cost of flying Sunniva's ashes to Oregon, where Tony lives and for the funeral.

