Family identifies man who died in skiing accident at Schweitzer Mountain

The family of a man who died in a skiing accident at Schweitzer Mountain on Friday has identified him as Heath McHenry.
A resort spokesman says McHenry was injured Friday afternoon and then taken via LifeFlight to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.
McHenry's family released the following statement to KHQ:
“Heath McHenry was an expert all-terrain skier capable of any run on Schweitzer Mountain where he and his family have enjoyed every winter for many years. Although a tragic ending to this blue sky day, his family is comforted knowing that he was doing what he loved and surrounded by good friends. Heath is survived by his wife and best friend Kelsy, their three children, and his mom.”