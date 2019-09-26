Update 7:35 pm:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday night has identified him as 24-year-old Aaron Fox.

Fox's family sent KHQ's Patrick Erickson the following statement regarding his passing:

"It is with great sadness that a friend, a son and a brother had his life cut short yesterday. The outpouring of love and support for Aaron and his family has been overwhelming. It is amazing to see through this tragedy how many lives he has touched and how many people truly cared about him. Aaron was known for how much he loved his family and everyone around him. He made friends wherever he went and and had a great sense of humor. His presence was always known because of his large personality. Aaron will be missed by so many."

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man has died after a crash between motorcycles in Spokane Valley Wednesday night. The other remains in critical condition.