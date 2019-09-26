Update 7:35 pm:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday night has identified him as 24-year-old Aaron Fox.
Fox's family sent KHQ's Patrick Erickson the following statement regarding his passing:
"It is with great sadness that a friend, a son and a brother had his life cut short yesterday. The outpouring of love and support for Aaron and his family has been overwhelming. It is amazing to see through this tragedy how many lives he has touched and how many people truly cared about him. Aaron was known for how much he loved his family and everyone around him. He made friends wherever he went and and had a great sense of humor. His presence was always known because of his large personality. Aaron will be missed by so many."
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man has died after a crash between motorcycles in Spokane Valley Wednesday night. The other remains in critical condition.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies first responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Appleway near Dartmouth at about 9:00 pm Wednesday.
Initial witness information said four motorcycles had been traveling east on Appleway Blvd. Two of the sport bikes accelerated heavily, pulling away from the second pair at a high rate of speed.
Both motorcycles failed to negotiate the slight right curve and both hit the curb and sidewalk on the north side of the roadway, according to the Sheriff's Office. The bikes went down independently of each other and came to rest more than 300 feet away.
Both men who'd been riding the motorcycles sustained severe and life-threatening injuries. Spokane Valley Fire arrived quickly at the scene and gave medical care. The men were taken to the hospital where one later succumbed to his injuries. The other was last known to be listed in critical condition.
Traffic Unit investigators responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Speed and intoxicants are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.