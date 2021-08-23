UPDATE: AUGUST 23
There are now three deaths reported as a result of the Sunday evening house fire.
Family members have identified the deceased as 39-year-old mother Joni Hoffman, 43-year-old father David Hoffman and 17-year-old daughter Sky Hoffman.
Family members told KHQ they are setting up a fundraiser to help with the financial burden of their deaths.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.
UPDATE:
Two people have been killed as a result of the fire, according to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
Two additional people were also injured. One is in critical condition and the other has serious injuries.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large, active scene has developed on E. Nebraska Avenue in the Whitman neighborhood where a house fire has drawn multiple fire units.
Photos from the scene show a home that appears to have sustained heavy fire damage, with smoke billowing from the roof.
This is a developing story, KHQ has crews on the scene.