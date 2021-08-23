DRONE PHOTO
UPDATE: AUGUST 23 

There are now three deaths reported as a result of the Sunday evening house fire.

Family members have identified the deceased as 39-year-old mother Joni Hoffman, 43-year-old father David Hoffman and 17-year-old daughter Sky Hoffman.

Family members told KHQ they are setting up a fundraiser to help with the financial burden of their deaths. 

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. 

UPDATE:

Two people have been killed as a result of the fire, according to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

Two additional people were also injured. One is in critical condition and the other has serious injuries. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - A large, active scene has developed on E. Nebraska Avenue in the Whitman neighborhood where a house fire has drawn multiple fire units.

Photos from the scene show a home that appears to have sustained heavy fire damage, with smoke billowing from the roof.

This is a developing story, KHQ has crews on the scene. 