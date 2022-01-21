LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - As hundreds of students returned to school last September. One student's seat was empty.
"She had no peripheral vision in her left field of vision and she had been complaining about that for a few weeks," Payton's dad, Tony Begovich, said.
After getting in to see an eye doctor, she was moved around to other health care experts before an MRI confirmed the worst... a malignant brain tumor.
"Payton only asked the question once and it was the day they discovered a tumor inside her head and she asked well how did it get there and it was explained to her that they really don't know. She's never asked again," he said. "She's never complained. She's never griped. She's basically said guys do whatever you can to fix it."
In and out of the hospital since September. Her condition drastically changed in January.
"On Wednesday the 5th we got the results of the MRI and they were not good. The tumor has grown and within a couple-hour time span COVID hit her. By that night she was intubated and in the ICU unit for 3 days," he said.
Another 9 were spent in an isolation room.
"She had to be taken by ambulance home because she currently can't walk. She's lost all motor skills on her left side," he said.
That forced her to stop the experimental radiation trial she was on. Right now she is halfway through the first cycle of chemo but the bills are adding up for Payton's family.
"I couldn't tell you how much we've spent. It's a lot," he said.
After the community showed so much support at a Pita Pit fundraiser in October, now once again they are asking for help, encouraging everyone to skate for a cause this Saturday at Roller Valley.
"Everything is going to go towards Payton's medical costs so whatever we can do to help Jennifer and Tony not have to stress and take care of Payton without worrying about money is important," Breanne Stachofsky, Payton's aunt said.
Skating goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 22nd. It's $20 per person and all the proceeds go to Payton's family. It's being put together by HRC ministries and Roller Valley. You're also encouraged to bring a can of food. There will be #PaytonPower t-shirts and wristbands for sale too.
Or you can donate through these links:
Venmo: @Paytonpower15
"Because of where she's at mobility wise she has a hard time smiling right now but she's still cracking jokes the way she was 4 months ago and she knows we will continue the fight no matter what," Tony said.