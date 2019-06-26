SPOKANE, Wash. - The stage is set for Hoopfest 2019.
On Wednesday, crews transformed the historic Bennett Block into a hub for the largest basketball weekend on the planet.
Among those who spent the day getting everything ready was Bob Larson.
"I think supporting your community is fantastic and this is a great deal."
Larson has owned and operated Bleachers By Bob since 2014. They're responsible for setting up the stands that surround center court; A process Larson says used to take three days, but now takes eight hours.
"We have the same crew every year," said Larson. "We don't have to talk or ask each other what we're doing. Everybody knows the next step."
Part of their cohesiveness comes from the fact that this crew has worked together for a long-time.
"Our team today consists of just good friends and family, other business owners or best friends who donate their time to come down and help us get setup in a timely manner and get in here and get the job done," said Larson's wife, Michele.
While Bleachers By Bob is based in Spokane, they setup and tear-down the coliseum-like seating in Idaho, Montana and Oregon at fairs, races and more.
But Larson says right now there isn't a city he'd rather be.
"There's other places I could be today, I have other opportunities for these bleachers," said Larson. "But Hoopfest comes first because it's hometown."