MEDICAL LAKE, Wash - Hundreds of people lost their homes in the Gray Fire, including Allie Zachariaades and Brandon Bachmeier.
They have nothing left except for themselves and their three pets.
A heartbreaking reality, yet optimism comes from both of them. They say they’re just thankful that their pets are all okay.
“There’s nothing that I can do other than pray and hope that we’re all safe,” Allie Zachariaades said.
“We just kinda had to go,” Brandon Bachmeier said as he recalled evacuating with his three pets. “It’s hard to relate to and hard to comprehend because without having something to reference in life, it’s a new experience.”
A new experience that undoubtedly was heartbreaking and heart-pumping.
Allie was away when the blaze began. Brandon was at home and said everything happened within the blink of an eye.
“The fire was continuing to come closer and closer and I was just seeing another city block catch on fire,” Bachmeier said.
Brandon had all the pets loaded in the car and was on his way out of the fire zone, but on the way, his trailer door opened and one of the cats jumped out.
He searched frantically.
“It’s hard to make a decision at all about anything because you’re just trying to make decisions really fast,” Bachmeier recalled.
A decision he had to make for himself and his other pets.
It was time to go.
“And as we were in the lineup of cars trying to evacuate, in the rearview (mirror), you literally see houses burning and you just hope traffic will get moving,” Bachmeier said.
The cat was left behind in the blaze.
Brandon was distraught as he tried to get out safely.
And the lingering thought is in the back of his mind, wondering if their cat will make it.
“It was incredibly heartbreaking,” Bachmeier said.
The cat was rescued by firefighters on the ground.
Brandon and Allie were reunited with their beloved pet the following day.
“When we got our cat back, we kind of went from the lowest lows to actually feeling whole again. We’ve got everybody, we’ve got our health, and we’re just kind of focusing on marching forward,” Bachmeier said.
Optimism at one of the most challenging times of their lives.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Brandon and Allie. If you want to help them find a new place to live and purchase basic necessities, you can donate here.