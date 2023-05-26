SPOKANE, Wash. — A family is seeking help finding items that were stolen from a loved one's crypt at the Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery in Spokane last month.
Spokane Police Department Sergeant Brian Eckersley is helping the family track down items stolen from Patrick Keogh's crypt on April 6.
A suspect was taken into custody earlier this month, but he didn't have any of items stolen from the crypt. Police believe he may have discarded the items and a gray jacket in the neighborhoods around Wellesley to Rockwell.
The items stolen include:
- Watch with Boise Cascade insignia on the watchband
- Wooden case tape measure with Boise Cascade logo and company name engraved on it
- Weyerhauser keychain
- Silver money clip with green Weyerhauser logo centered on the front that has two small pocket knifes on it
The same suspect in this case was also accused of stealing items from Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in March.
If anyone has information about these items, please reach out to Sgt. Eckersley at beckersley@spokanepolice.org.