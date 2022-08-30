SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - In the blink of an eye, a family’s life was changed forever early Tuesday morning.
17-year-old Kiersten Noel is on life-support at Sacred Heart Medical Center, as her family waits by her side.
“Her brain injury is too far that we have to let her go,” Kimberly Noel, Kiersten’s mother, said.
Kiersten was on her way to East Valley High School when her friend and the driver, Sydney Stangle, made a U-Turn on Trent Avenue, but failed to yield. The two young girls hit a dumpster truck head on, which sent their SUV flying into the air and rolling three times, according to witness Ashley Whitmore.
The East Valley High students were on their way to senior sunrise, a time for seniors to come together before the first day of class to celebrate making it to their final year of high school.
Devastatingly, Kiersten’s family is not hopeful their loved one will walk across the graduation stage this spring.
“We want the world to know she was a beautiful person,” Vicki Stotts, Kiersten’s grandmother, said. “She was my beautiful granddaughter, she was very talented, she loved to paint.”
A talented and beautiful young girl who is deeply loved by many, especially her sister, Kylee Noel.
“I went to take a shower and she was already gone, so I didn’t get to say goodbye to her,” Kylee said. “She was so funny and goofy and weird, and she always made me laugh... I just feel like I lost part of myself.”
Dozens of classmates gathered outside of Sacred Heart, along with more members of Kiersten’s family, to honor Kiersten. Crying, embracing, but also laughing about the memories they share with the young girl.
“Her laugh was priceless,” Christopher Noel, Kiersten’s father, said. “We’re going to miss her so much.”
The family is preparing to say goodbye to Kiersten Tuesday evening, and are now remembering their favorite girl.
“If you guys have any siblings out there, I know a lot of people do, please cherish the moments you have with them because stuff like this can happen,” Kylee said.
Kiersten is an organ donor. Her family said they know at some point, she will help someone else continue to live, even though she could not.