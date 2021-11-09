SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of Andrew Sorensen, a 19-year-old male who's body was recovered from the trunk of a car after being killed and left there for a year, released the following statement.
"Andrew came into our home as a foster child. He was just 6 months old. He was born with cerebral palsy, autism, and diagnosed developmentally delayed. Our family has been especially compassionate and loving towards him for these reasons. He was extra special to us all.
Our family is grieving and in shock over the murder of our son. We spent a year searching for him and hoping he would return. Claims by his confessed killer have been very hurtful and only added to our family’s grief. The word “alleged” means of an incident without proof.
It has already been reported: Both the FBI and Washington State Patrol said there is no sex trafficking investigation into the victim.
We have confidence that justice will prevail and the entire truth will come out. We urge the public to let this process occur and withhold judgment until they hear the true facts of this tragedy."
Sorensen's suspected killer, 60-year-old John Eisenman, is facing the charge of first-degree murder and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.