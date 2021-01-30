SPOKANE, Wash. -- The family of a cold case victim is petitioning for the city to fund a dedicated unit to focus on unsolved crimes.
Dianna Gulick's brother Russell Evans was just 13-years-old when he was run over by a hit-and-run driver in June of 1989. KHQ covered the case in our 'Q6 Cold Case' series back in November, 2019.
Dianna was just five when her world changed forever. She says while nothing can ever ease the pain of such a devastating loss, justice would bring a level of peace.
"(My brother's killer or killers) have been walking free, as far as I know for all these years," she said. "It's been more than 30 years...but it's never left my mind."
In recent weeks, Spokane Police were nationally recognized on a television program for their success in solving a some 35-year-old cold case.
They worked extensively to find out what happened to 12-year-old Marsi Belecz whenever they could, despite not having specific resources set aside to crack cold cases.
Dianna believes they could have many more successes if given additional time and funding. She reached out to KHQ asking for help getting the word out, hoping that could one day change. She's optimistic that with community support, funds could be allocated to get a dedicated cold case unit within SPD.
"I started a Facebook group and got connected to so many families in the Spokane area, and even some who moved out of Spokane who are still impacted by these cold cases," she said. "Many of these cases are really solvable. That's why I'm passionate about this."
Dianna recently launched a website with a petition for anyone who wants to show their support to sign.
She plans to make her case to the Spokane City Council.
"I really believe that funding a cold case unit, there is a 100 percent chance that some of these cases can be solved," she said.
If you're interested in reading more on Dianna's Facebook page for this, search 'Cold Cases of Spokane.'