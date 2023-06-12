CORRECTION FROM VIDEO: Scott Henri is the STEPDAD of Amberlynn, soon-to-be-fiancé of victim Calvin Miller.
RIGGINS, Idaho — Just north of the small fishing town called Riggins, three children and their father tragically died after their car landed in the Salmon River late Saturday night.
“We’re still just trying to collect our thoughts and try to make reason out of all of this and figure out what our next steps are going to be,” Scott Henri said.
Henri is the stepdad of Amberlynn, Calvin Miller’s (36) soon-to-be-fiancé. Calvin and his three children, Dakota (17), Jack (10), and Delilah (8), plus Dakota’s dog Max, all died over the weekend while they were driving south to see a dying family member. Their car went off the road and into the Salmon River.
The car was found by a fisherman Sunday morning. Roy Akins, a local fishing guide in Riggins, was part of the dive team responding crew. He said the Salmon River has been dropping rapidly this past weekend, so it is lucky the Miller’s car was even seen at all.
“They were just the best kids,” Henri said. “They were just too good, too good for this place.”
Henri describes Calvin as adventurous, up for anything, and someone who always lent a helping hand.
Dakota, the oldest daughter, had just turned 17 not long ago. She was on track to graduate from high school next year.
“She was ready to get on with her life... she was just a teenager... and she was just awesome,” Henri said. “She had her little dog Max that went everywhere that she went, and Max was in the car with them.”
Jack and Delilah are Calvin’s middle children, who he shares with ex-partner Zella Blaire.
“Jack was super smart. He was getting into programming; he loved his little ‘Youtubes,’” Henri said. “She (Delilah) loved to draw, she loved to just take care of everybody. She was so caring – she always had a hug for us.”
The victims are survived by friends and multiple family members, including Calvin’s youngest son Barrett.
If you would like to help both sides of the family get through this difficult time, here is a link to two GoFundMe’s.