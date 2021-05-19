GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The family of 8-year-old Jacob Munoz, who was accidentally shot and killed with a pellet gun Tuesday night, is asking for donations to ease the financial stress of putting him to rest.
Joseph Hunter set up a fundraiser on Facebook with a $4,000 target. In the first day of fundraising, the target has nearly been reached with $3,860 donated.
"Our whole family was shaken by this tragedy and can't afford the cost and fees associated with a funeral and am asking for your help with this and also the much needed prayers," Hunter said in the Facebook post.
