COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The family of a pilot for Brooks Seaplane who was killed in a two-plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene last weekend has released a statement.
The statement, which was published on the Brooks Seaplane Facebook page, reads:
"It is with heavy hearts that we write this. On July 5th there was an air accident involving one of the planes from Brooks Seaplane. Unfortunately everyone on board our aircraft and the other aircraft did not survive the incident. Our family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Our family lost a great man. A father, a husband, an all round family man and a friend to everyone he came into contact with. We will miss him greatly. The community response of positive comments and experiences with Neil has been overwhelming and heartwarming. To everyone who has reached out, we thank you. As we navigate through this tough time we ask that our family’s privacy, and the privacy of everyone else involved is respected.
"It brings a smile to all of our faces hearing the wonderful stories about Neil. Once again, to all those who have supported us and continue to do so, we are unbelievably grateful.
Sincerely,
The Lunt Family"
Neil Lunt was one of eight people killed when the plane he was piloting collided with a Cessna over the lake on Sunday, July 5. Crews had been working since then to recover all of the victims.
Recovery efforts have since begun to salvage the aircraft from the bottom of the lake. It is currently unknown how long that process will take.
