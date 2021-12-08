The family of Sativa Transue says that after weeks of tragic, awful news about the death of their beloved sister and daughter, they finally have a glimmer of hope with the strong possibility of her body soon returning to the U.S.
Sativa Transue was found dead in her Cancun hotel room before Thanksgiving, and her family has been working to get her body home ever since.
On Wednesday her sister, Mykayla Bolieu said that they hired a lawyer in Mexico to work on releasing Sativa's body from Mexican authorities.
That finally happened this week, and they hope Sativa will be prepared to come home Thursday.
Transue grew up in Cheney, graduated from Eastern Washington University and then moved to a small town near Tacoma.
That's where she was living when she left for Cancun with her boyfriend.
Family says she had plans to be a massage therapist, but tragically she'll never get that chance.
The U.S. consulate in Mexico called Transue’s immediate family and told them she had been found dead in the fourth-floor hotel room she shared with her partner, who was named a suspect and identified by Cancun police only by his first name, Taylor.
Bolieu says her official cause of death is strangulation.
She says that hotel staff told her family that on the morning she was found murdered, Transue's partner came down "to ask for help because his girlfriend was unconscious."
She also says that Transue's boyfriend did not have any drugs in his system when he was arrested, other than alcohol.
The family is planning a celebration of life for the young woman after her body arrives home.
There is a GoFundMe with more information about this situation.