Family of daughter with rare spinal disease trying to relocate to NW for medical access

At almost two-years-old, India Stuker is already making history, but not the kind any parent wants to go through. Recently, India has become the youngest recorded person to be diagnosed with a very rare spinal disease. The family lives in Alaska, but are trying to move to the Spokane area to be closer to her doctors.
Blake Stucker said his daughter, India, is fearless. She wants everyone's attention, espically her older sisters.
"She loves running around, causing mischief and getting into stuff, she loves her cats," Stucker said.
But Blake Stucker and his wife, Sarah Stucker, noticed that something was off. India couldn't walk very well, only said a few words, and wasn't developing nearly as fast as their older daughter had. So, they took India to get some genetic testing done, just in case.
"Everybody thinks, well that's not going to happen to us, it's so rare, we couldn't be so unlucky," Stucker said.
Two weeks ago, India was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar ataxia, type 19 (SCA 19). But what makes her case even more unusual, is India didn't inherit this. Doctors think it was a mutation during pregnancy, and Sucker told KHQ she's the only recorded person in the world to have this mutation.
"Because her's in new, we don't really know how serious or mild it's going to be, but that's the scary part too," Stucker said.
As the disease progresses, India will have an even harder time walking, talking, and swallowing. Stucker said his daughter goes to physical, occupational, and speech thearpy several times a week. He said Alaska doesn't have the specialists that SCA 19 needs, but Seattle does.
The family has a Go Fund Me set up, and Stucker said as soon as they reach their goal of $10,000 they'll move to Spokane to be closer to medical help.