A father from Rathdrum is looking to relocate his family to the Northwest, and possibly to the Spokane area, as his daughter is in need of frequent medical attention after being diagnosed with a rare spinal disease.
Blake Stuker's daughter, India, was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar ataxia type 19 (SCA 19), a progressive, degenerative disease with no cure. India's case is extremely rare and she is the youngest recorded person to have onset this early.
According to a GoFundMe page, SCA19 is usually inherited, but India's was a de novo mutation, meaning it was a random mutation of the gene KNCD3 she did not get from her parents. She is also the only known person to have this new mutation in the world.
The Alaska family started the GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds to relocate to an area with more frequent access to help, medical support and equipment than Alaska. The family has scheduled an appointment with UCLA's department of neurology in May. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page was approaching the halfway mark towards the goal of $10,000.
In recent updates, Blake learned from counselors that India has a second mutation putting her at risk for a serious heart problem called Brugada Syndrome that will need to be monitored. A geneticist was contacted in Seattle who may be able to help with the situation, and the family had an EEG scheduled on Tuesday.
A friend of the family tells KHQ they are looking to relocate in order to ease travelling towards specialists in Seattle and California. They also learned that the family could be relocating to the Spokane area so Shriner's Hospital can collaborate with children's hospitals in Seattle and at UCLA.
The most recent update on the page read:
"This is Blakes first year as a business owner with his construction contractor business. Like most in the first year every cent brought home goes right back to bills. Sarah works part time doing photography to help make ends meet, is in college getting her bachelors, and is a full time stay at home mom making sure India is able to get to her almost daily therapy appointments. We unfortunately do not have the means to move back home. Driving is cheaper than flying and all that comes along with it. This money raised in addition to the little bit we’ll get selling our clunkers, will help us get a safe, affordable vehicle to travel down, help us make the move, pay a few months rent + utilities and deposits +groceries when we first move until Blake gets situated at a new job , and anything left after that will go to to making sure we can pay for therapies that India will need if or when there’s a gap in her insurance coverages."
If you would like to donate towards the Stuker family, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/indias-relocation-for-treatment?fbclid=IwAR1fcsAJ14dOVr92Rpel7LiWJBGO27EVFX6kem0DG-vAM3kgVPTFc1mrCX4