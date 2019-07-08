DAVENPORT, Wash. -- All it takes is a single moment for life to change forever. On Father's Day, 35-year-old Doug Enriquez drowned after saving his five-year-old daughter who had fallen in the water. Witnesses say it took mere seconds for the entire tragedy to unfold.
It happened at Lake Roosevelt in the Fort Spokane area. Enriquez's widow Crystal says her husband was an amazing man.
"He was the best dad," she said. "He did any and everything to make the kids happy."
Crystal says the family went to the lake and began making sandcastles. She says they had been there less than an hour.
"I don't know how it happened because my back was turned," she said. "I just started hearing screams. I ran to the water as fast as I could."
The couple's daughter had somehow fallen into the water with her dad right behind her. He was able to quickly push the girl toward safety, but he couldn’t save himself. At just 35-years-old, he had been battling Parkinson's Disease. His body didn't have the strength to fight for shore.
"A group of people jumped in and the water to help him," Crystal said. "I was like he's over here."
Initially, there was some hope.
"We pulled him onto the shore and started CPR immediately," Crystal said. "We got him to spit up water one time."
But it wasn't enough.
"I just dropped to my knees screaming no, no, no," she said.
Crystal says both Doug and her daughter were not in life jackets. It was an oversight that turned out to be a deadly one. She is telling her story because she's hopeful it will be a reminder to your family to never be by water without the proper precautions.
"With life jackets, it's not only going to save the person who is wearing it but if they're not wearing it, it could possibly save the person's life who has to jump in to save them," she said. "That's what happened to my husband. I just wish we had more time with him."
