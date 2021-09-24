SPOKANE, Wash - "Some people have family members where they say, oh, this person was viciously attacked, and you're like, what did she do? I couldn't ask that question. Because she's not an aggressive person at all," Lisa Turner, the victim's sister said.
The family of Tiffany Turner is now speaking out, not only asking for help for Turner's recovery but justice against the man police arrested, Martay Ellis.
"She goes, well, tiffany was viciously attacked, and she's in the hospital in ICU," Lisa said.
It's a call nobody wants to receive...
"And I instantly like drop the phone hit the floor," she said.
On the other line, Lisa's mom breaking the news that her sister Tiffany was brutally attacked, left nearly dead, in the middle of Second Ave. Tuesday afternoon.
The man accused? 24-year-old Martay Ellis.
Police say he beat her then ran. Cops later catching and identifying the 5-time convicted felon.
Rushing to the hospital, Tiffany was in the care of doctors at Sacred Heart, where she is also a nurse's aide. Now, on the other side, Tiffany is the one needing help.
"Just a lot of tears, a lot of crying. She didn't say why she's not one of those people to really voice it. But she constantly kept saying, I love you, bro. Like, I love you, sis,' Tommie Peterson, Tiffany's brother said.
"She was on a ventilator. She is off. Right now, she is at home," Lisa said.
Released just a day after the incident, the family reeling from the news.
"I don't think it was medically necessary that she should go home like she is. She's off-balance. She can't walk she has to have 24-hour care. Someone has to be there to feed her to take her to the restroom to get her in bed," she said. "She has a concussion, and one of her eyes is still closed."
"Every time she does talk, she has a really hard time struggling even swallowing her faces still really badly swollen, really upset that they released her from the hospital," Peterson said.
Besides the more visible injuries, Tiffany is also dealing with memory loss.
"So, her short-term memory which we are not trying to tell her, but a lot of stuff the short term, she doesn't remember. It was one person in particular, that she has been known for a full year. When asked about her, and she came to see her, she didn't know who she works. So hopefully it's just temporary," Lisa said.
It means she doesn't remember what happened that fateful day.
"She was in disbelief that she got into a fight. And we asked her where, where were you going on? Do you remember? Where were you going while I was there? And she's like an I don't remember," Lisa said.
Tana: Does she know her attacker, Martey Ellis?
"No, she does not. And everyone is asked that same question. Um, is it domestic violence? Is it a boyfriend? Is it associate? No, we have no idea who this person is at all whatsoever," she said.
"To attack someone with that kind of rage that you don't even know. It's unexplainable, and unacceptable," Peterson said.
A violent incident left unexplained and the family now only wanting one thing.
"She deserves justice for what happened to her, and she did not deserve what happened," he said. "She's such a strong woman. I don't think a lot of people could have pulled through as well as she did have, they went through the same things."
"I have faith I trust, and I believe that being that this charge is in Spokane, that they will do the right thing and put him behind bars for the time that he deserves to be," Lisa said,
We had requested to speak with Martay Ellis to ask why, although he did initially say yes, after speaking with a lawyer, he changed his mind.
Now Tiffany is on a long road to recovery the family has set up a GoFundMe for her.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mother-of-two-almost-beaten-to-death?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet
Martay Ellis remains in the Spokane County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond. He did have his first court appearance Thursday. Ellis heard talking over his public defender who ultimately had to mute his microphone because he wouldn't stop shouting over her, the judge, the prosecutor, the clerk and basically everyone in the courtroom.
Judge Stine, presiding over first appearances, calling the 5-time felon, "One of the most violent people I've ever had in my courtroom."