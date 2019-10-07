Family of DUI victim hope to work with suspect's family after sentencing

Fifteenth years, ten of those years must be served time.
Cory Kreager will have ten years to reflect on the life of Ryan Allen.
Ryan’s parents say he lived life to the fullest, despite what happened when he was 11-years-old.
Ryan was hit by a drunk driver and would be forever confined to a wheelchair.
Years later, tragedy would strike again. Ryan’s life ended at the hands of yet another drunk driver.
The crash happened in March of 2019 at the intersection of Highway 95 and Boekel Road, just north of Hayden.
Prosecutors say Kreager’s blood-alcohol level was .126, one and a half times the legal limit, when he crashed his truck into the Allen’s van, killing Ryan at the scene.
In court on Monday, Kreager was remorseful and spoke before the Allen family, saying he accepted responsibility for his actions.
His attorney even said that he would be willing to be put on lifetime probation if that were an option for sentencing.
Before Kreager spoke, one of Ryan Allen’s brothers told Kreager he was forgiven.
Even after court, the Allen’s embraced the Kreager family.
“We have invited Ms. Kreager to come join us at the victim impact panel,” Vern Allen, Ryan’s father, said.
"There's a long road to still travel, their family, our family. But maybe we can do it together and make things better,” Pat Allen, Ryan’s mother, said.
The Allen’s hope that Kreager's sentence can send a message to those who choose to get behind the wheel after drinking.
“We want these stopped and we are going to do everything in our power," Pat Allen said, “but working with that family [Kreager’s] to help us, we can reach even more."
