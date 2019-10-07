Family of DUI victim hope to work with suspect's family after sentencing

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&