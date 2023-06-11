IDAHO - A Spokane family of four was found dead after crashing into the Salmon River north of Riggins, the Idaho County Coroner confirmed Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the family was reported late for their destination after leaving from Spokane on June 10. later that morning, a fisherman located a vehicle upside down in the water near milepost 199.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police Department, the Riggins Ambulance and Dive Team, and the Idaho Transportation Department responded to assist.
Police confirmed the people inside were the missing family and their vehicle.