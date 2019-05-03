Family of Idaho football player who lost his life to cancer is running Bloomsday in his honor

Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of Collin Sather, the West Valley High School grad and former University of Idaho football player who lost his life to cancer, is running Bloomsday in his honor.

"I feel like the more people who know about him and know about his strength and his perseverance," said Collin's sister, Lyndsey Schultz. "It leaves a good impact on people. It leaves a domino effect of good and you just can't have enough of that."

Collin's family have run Bloomsday together for two decades. Each year, they dress up in different costumes like flamingos, Cookie Monster or dalmatians.

But this year, the family is wearing matching shirts with a picture of Collin on the front and his name and number on the back.

Collin wore number 18 when he played football at West Valley High School. There are 18 people running in his honor.

