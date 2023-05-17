NEZ PERCE, Idaho — An unexpected wind shift led to flames of a grass fire engulfing one volunteer firefighter, leaving him with severe burns across 50 percent of his body Monday afternoon.
“The love and support that we are experiencing here and really from all across the United States is amazing,” Crystal Morgan said.
As 70-year-old Jimmy Ralstin awaits surgery to begin his first (of many) skin grafts at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, his daughters Tina Herndon and Crystal Morgan, and wife of 52 years Vickie Ralstin, sit in the hospital waiting room — thinking of the man they love the most.
“He loves to joke, he loves to tease, he’s just a fun person to be with,” Vickie Ralstin said.
For 15 years, Ralstin has put his life on the line as a Nez Perce County Volunteer Firefighter. He has also volunteered for search and rescue teams.
“Well, his nickname is Sparky,” Morgan said. “He’s been to many, many fires.”
His family said no matter where the flames erupt, Ralstin always tries to be the first one on scene. On Monday, as Ralstin was responding to a grass fire that grew to 15 acres just south of Lewiston, the wind shifted — leading to what Nez Perce County Fire calls a “burn over.” The flames covered Ralstin and his truck.
“We’re told that he actually called himself an ambulance on his radio,” Morgan said.
Being the toughest man they know, Ralstin’s family is not surprised he remained calm throughout the chaos – he was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, before being airlifted to Harborview Tuesday due to the severity of his burns.
Morgan said her dad has always been the first person she turns to for anything. And she’s not alone.
“We have people in the community that say they have Jim Ralstin’s phone number on their fridge because they know they can call him to fix anything,” Morgan said.
Ralstin lives with his wife in Sweetwater, Idaho — but the community support doesn’t end there. From Boise, to Spokane, all the way to Kentucky – Ralstin has friends in his corner as he travels down this long road to recovery.
A donation account has been created in Jim Ralstin’s name with P1FCU — if you would like to donate to help the Ralstin family pay medical and travel bills.