The family of a Pullman woman and University of Utah student-athlete who was killed on campus last fall is planning to take legal action against the university.
Jill and Matt McCluskey, the parents of Lauren McCluskey, will file a legal complaint against university and plan to formally announce the lawsuit in a press conference on Thursday.
"Jill and Matt McCluskey will file a legal complaint against the University of Utah as a result of the university failing to protect student and daughter Lauren McCluskey," a statement from the family's attorney read. "Lauren was murdered on campus in October of 2018 despite calling University of Utah Campus Police more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder."
The McCluskey family plans file the legal complaint at 10 a.m. MT Thursday, June 27, and will hold the press conference immediately after. The event will be held at the Siegfried & Jensen Law Office in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The McCluskeys will have a legal team present as well as representatives from Washington State University at the event, including:
- Daniel J. Bernardo, Provost and Executive Vice President
- Ron C. Mittelhammer, Ph.D., Professor of Economics
Lauren McCluskey was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland on the Utah campus back in October of 2018.