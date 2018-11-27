Family of man arrested following shooting at Spokane Valley business spoke with him hours before incident

A family member of 50-year-old Eric Hyman, the man arrested for shooting an employee at Cascade Widows, confirmed to KHQ that they spoke with him just hours before the incident occurred.
According to the family member, who wants to remain anonymous, Hyman told them he wasn't going to be seeing them for a while because he didn't want the victim to harm his family.
According to Jennifer McPherson, VP Human Resources at Cascade Windows, no other employees were injured during the shooting.
In a statement to KHQ, McPherson writes:
"We are saddened to report that a shooting occurred Tuesday morning at our factory facility in Spokane Valley. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victim and the victim’s family. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and, on last report, is undergoing treatment.
"The incident remains under investigation by the Spokane Sheriff’s Office. We are very grateful to law enforcement for their quick response. No other employees were injured in the incident. Law enforcement officials have reported that the alleged perpetrator, who is not a Cascade employee, has been taken into custody.
As the incident remains an active investigation, we refer all further media queries regarding the shooting to law enforcement officials. Also, in regards to the victim’s condition, we refer media to local hospital communication offices.
Cascade Windows will be providing onsite support to our employees to ensure their care and wellbeing as we process this event."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
A man is in custody for shooting another man in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning to "teach him a lesson", according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the parking lot of Cascade Windows on E. Montogomery at around 6:30 am for a report of a man holding a gun.
A few minutes after the first call, another call of shots being fired came in. The caller said he saw the suspect get into a car and flee the scene. Deputies and Washington State Troopers quickly located the car and took the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Eric Hyman, into custody.
Hyman told deputies the man who was shot had threatened him and his family's lives.
Hyman told detectives he grabbed his gun this morning before telling his family he was "probably going to jail because he wasn't going to allow the victim to threaten or possibly harm his family."
Detectives say Hyman drover to the business where the victim works, found him and then the shooting occurred.
Hyman told detectives he wasn't "shooting to kill" the victim, he was shooting to "teach him a lesson."
Hyman was taken to jail on a charge of 1st-degree assault.