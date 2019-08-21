Family of man killed in January police shooting confront Spokane County Prosecutor

SPOKANE, Wash. - Shortly after the use of force in a deadly January police shooting was determined to be justified, the family of the man killed spoke out.
Several family members of David Novak were present on Wednesday, August 21, when Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell announced Spokane Police officer Brandon Rankin would not face charges.
"It is my son, it is our loved one, shame on you," Novak's mother angrily said to Haskell following the announcement.
Novak, 35, was shot by Rankin after a neighbor reported he was firing a gun at his home in the 600 block of West Montgomery on January 7.
When officers arrive they, "observed the suspect holding a long object, which they believed to be consistent with a rifle or shotgun," according to a release from Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. According to Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, it was later determined Novak did not have a firearm and instead had a bat.
His family claimed officers only gave Novak 11 seconds to react to their instructions before the fatal shot was fired.
The family did not wish to speak with KHQ following the press conference, but did release the following statement through their attorney:
"David Novak's family is devastated by the Spokane County Prosecutor's failure to bring this case to justice. The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team has still not released its findings to the family. The Prosecutor has not returned our phone calls despite requests to be informed of findings prior to this press conference. Despite multiple requests from the family for the complete records including the body cameras worn by the various officers, and the names of the other officers present, the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office have refused to release information critical to a fair assessment of Officer Rankin's actions so the family can complete its own investigation. We believe this lack of transparency has further injured the family.
We are troubled by the timeline of events and how quickly the police arrived at the house and killed David. To be clear, David was in his own yard, on his own property, without a firearm and he was killed in a matter of minutes, if not seconds by Officer Rankin. The law requires that an officer believe the use of deadly force was warranted and that a reasonable officer would have done the same. Where there was no firearm found at the scene and David Novak was shot and killed shortly after police arrived on his property, there is enough evidence that this case should have been brought before a jury.
The lack of communication and lack of transparency by the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office and the Spokane Police Department is disturbing. Our community members deserve better, especially after multiple officer involved shootings that have shaken the trust in the Spokane community's law enforcement agencies, including the illegal cover-up that occurred during the Otto Zehm case. David Novak deserves better, and David's family deserves to know what happened when his life was needlessly taken from him on is own property while unarmed. We will continue this investigation.
Today we provided notice to the city that we will file civil rights and wrongful death lawsuits against the city and county within the coming months. David Novak's civil rights were violated on January 7, 2019. The family seeks justice for David. If anyone has any information regarding this shooting please contact the Meyer Thorp law firm at (509)533-1511."