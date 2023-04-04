SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of a man killed in early February near the intersection of E 2nd Ave. and Havana St. in Spokane Valley is speaking out.
A suspect hasn't been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed DeShaun Crawford on the night of February 8, and detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are continuing to investigate what led to Crawford's death.
In their initial press release, SCSO said the caller who reported the shooting told them it happened two hours before the person called authorities.
When deputies arrived on scene just before 9 p.m., they found Crawford dead.
Crawford's mom, Donna Thomas, and his aunt, Linder Tinsley, are searching for answers and hoping for justice.
"I don't know how anybody can even sleep with not saying something, knowing them the way they know me and loved him," Thomas said.
Thomas and Tinsley remember Crawford as a lovable man.
"He loved everybody and everybody loved him," Tinsley said. "Everybody he'd see he'd love 'em."
"He also played basketball very well," Thomas said. "And he could rap. He talked really low, but he could rap really loud!"
The news that Crawford had been shot and killed on February 8–25 days after his 40th birthday–was devastating.
"I was living alone, I jumped up and got that anxiety and started walking back and forth," Thomas said. "I couldn't breathe, you know? I just went through it."
"I jumped out of that bed and got to screaming and hollering, like 'what?'" Tinsley said. "It was just so weird. Oh God, that was the worst feeling I had."
Crawford's family believes someone has to know something about what happened to him, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
"We want justice for DeShaun, he deserves it," Tinsley said. "I mean, he didn't deserve what they did to him, but oh God, no, yeah he needs justice."
"I forgive the people, whoever did it, but we want justice," Thomas said. "They were man or woman enough to do it, they need to be man or woman enough to do the crime do the time."
The Spokane Sheriff's Office wasn't able to provide any new information or an update on the investigation into Crawford's death when contacted by NonStop Local on Tuesday.
They said the investigation remains ongoing, and urges anyone who might have information that could help detectives to contact Crime Check, and reference #10018845.