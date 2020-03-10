SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for a woman who's been missing since Friday, Feb. 21.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Mandrea Katina Runnels' boyfriend reported she'd left to go the library on Argonne back in February and did not return. He's called her phone but she hasn't answered or returned the calls. However, her truck was found near the library.
Runnels' sister and daughter have also reported their concern for her welfare.
"Honestly I’m not sure what to think," Runnels' sister Portia said. "It seems there hasn’t been anything leading law enforcement to believe there was foul play. We’re kind of left filling in the blanks with the information we do have."
Portia said she is 12 years younger than her sister and that they were close. She got word her sister was missing from Runnels' boyfriend.
She said her sister moved to the Spokane area about two years ago and told her she was enjoying it very much.
"She loved the Pacific Northwest," Portia said. "She loved sending photos of her exploring the city."
But those photos stopped in mid-February. Leaving her entire family fearing the worst.
"My last conversation with her was pleasant," her sister said. "She had just received a card (from me) and said she appreciated that I always think of her. We told each other we loved each other. I told her I was saving money so our mom and I could visit her together this year. She said she was looking forward to that."
Portia said her big sister maintained a low profile, the last person you would expect would wind up at the center of a case like this.
"She was pretty quiet, kept to herself," Portia said. "But when it was just us having sister time, we had the best time. She had a sweet voice and loved her new independence in Spokane."
Runnels' 46th birthday is April 1st. Her family is speaking to KHQ because they desperately hope to have answers well before that special day
"If someone knows something, I’d want them to know she’s so loved and dearly missed," Portia said. "We’re heartbroken and her kids miss her like crazy. Whatever happened, we just want to bring her home and make sure she’s at peace and give her kids some closure."
Runnels is described as a black woman, approximately 5'02" tall, 125 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and could be wearing sunglasses.
If you have any information, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10024493.
