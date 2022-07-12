COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The relatives of newborn baby abandoned on the footstep of a Coeur d'Alene apartment on June 30 have still not been found.
Coeur d'Alene police gave the update Tuesday, 12 days after the hours-old baby was left wrapped in a blanket inside of a stroller the morning on June 30.
The man living in the apartment at the Rockwood Lodge complex said he was walking out the door to work around 6 a.m. when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway.
He called police and the baby was taken to Kootenai Health for evaluation.
Police are reminding people that they have an anonymous tipster app called "CDAPDTip" anyone can download from the Apple app store or Google Play store where they can submit information that might lead to finding the baby's relatives.