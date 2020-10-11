SPOKANE, Wash. – Earlier this month, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office announced unless new information surfaces, the investigation into a deadly bar fight is closed. After initially arresting a suspect who was later found to be completely uninvolved, detectives say they found who they believed to be the actual suspect month’s later.
In a press release, SCSO said DNA and new witnesses tied this new suspect to the crime. Despite all that, the case isn’t going to go anywhere. Their release stated in part, “after reviewing all the evidence, the prosecutor’s office decline the request (the charge) because the new evidence does not make it clear if the suspect acted in self defense when the heated argument quickly escalated into a physical and fatal altercation.’
On Tuesday, KHQ spoke with the man who had been wrongfully charged in the crime. He told us he found it strange that the argument of self defense never surfaced when he was picked up for the fatal fight.
The family of the victim, Daniel Jarman, reached out to KHQ after that report aired. They said they wanted the community to know who Daniel was. They say he simply ‘deserved better.’
“He was a great dad,” said the mother of Daniel’s children, Natasha Clark. “He loved showing them things. He was their soccer coach last year. He loved those boys so much. “
Family and our country, those were the two great loves in 40-year-old Daniel Jarman's life. Loved ones say the father of two was an army veteran, a loving son and devoted friend.
“It was tough. really tough,” Natasha said. “Even talking about it to you now, it's tough.”
She said they all thought because this happened in front of so many witnesses, with cameras rolling, justice would find their family quickly. She describes it as a ‘crushing blow’ that the case is stalled.
“It's infuriating to me,” she said.
The investigation into Daniel Jarman’s death has been full of twists and turns.
In the hours and days following the fight, eye witnesses, with ever changing stories, pointed the finger at an innocent man. Despite being home with his family the night of the fight, Joe Riley was arrested. It would take several weeks, but eventually prosecutor’s dropped all charges permanently.
Natasha said Daniel’s many loved ones held out hope the actual suspect would be identified. This Fall, they got word detectives found him. They said new witnesses and even DNA backed it up, but they would learn their day in court was no where near.
“The detective did give us the answers we needed for the case,” Natasha said. “It's upsetting the prosecutor's office (didn’t file the charges.)”
The family says they find any talk of self defense to be ridiculous, especially after seeing the video.
“Daniel never threw a single punch, this other person did and then kept punching him,” she said. “How it self-defense if he was never physically attacked?”
Daniel’s loved ones hope this isn’t the end. They are willing to do whatever it takes to try to get justice.
“I hurt for my kids, I hurt for the entire family…it’s like a dagger to my heart.
The family wants to know if the suspect really did act in self defense, why he didn’t come forward, especially after an innocent man was picked up for the crime. They fear they may never get an answer, but like Joe Riley, are continuing to look at their legal options for what may come next.
