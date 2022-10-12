SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court.
David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) provided first aid to Shafer until medics arrived, but Shafer died from his injuries on scene.
The SPD later confirmed Caleb Martin was the officer who shot Shafer.
Colleen Shafer, David's wife, filed the lawsuit last week. It alleges the city and police department discriminated against Shafer over his real and perceived disabilities and was negligent in responding to his mental health crisis.
According to the Spokesman-Review, the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office called the shooting a justified use of lethal force in January 2020. The Spokane Police Department then released body camera footage of the incident in April of that year.
The new lawsuit describes a number of "unreasonable steps" Martin took ahead of the shooting and alleges he did not attempt to de-escalate the situation.
At one point, Martin could hear all parts of a phone conversation between Shafer and two friends, David Palmer and William Putnam. The lawsuit alleges Martin was standing outside the truck where Palmer and Putnam were on the phone with Shafer.
"Martin listened just long enough to hear David say that he was sitting on his porch waiting for the police officers with a .22 he received from his father," the suit states. "At that point, Martin unreasonably decided that he had heard enough. He unreasonably abandoned the open line of communication with the crisis subject. He unreasonably failed to engage the crisis subject in de-escalatory dialog. He unreasonably failed to encourage Palmer and Putman to continue dialog. He unreasonably failed to continue monitoring the call. As a result, Martin unreasonably deprived himself, his colleagues, and his employer of the critical information that followed."
The lawsuit goes on to say Martin missed the part of the conversation between Shafer, Putnam and Palmer where Shafer asked why the two men "abandoned" him. The two men told Shafer they were parked at the end of the block, so Shafer started to walk down his driveway.
Martin, who hadn’t heard that portion of the conversation, yelled commands from his position down the street for Shafer to drop the gun, and then shot Shafter twice when he raised the gun rather than dropping it, according to a review of the shooting by the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.
This was captured on body cam footage. Martin did not identify himself as a police officer. The lawsuit alleges he escalated the situation without waiting for backup.