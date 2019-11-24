Thanksgiving is usually a time to make happy memories with family. Tina Stewart's family sees it differently.
Stewart was beaten to death by her boyfriend the night of Thanksgiving two years ago. Every year, her family decorates her grave on November 24 with flowers, stuffed animals and tokens that remind them of her.
Her uncle Don Estes says November 24, 2017 seems like it was yesterday.
"It's a bittersweet day for us," Estes said. We're here to bring flowers and pay our respects to a very special person."
Estes says the world lost a source of light and love when she died. He says she was incredible with kids and loved helping others. Standing at her grave on the anniversary of her death made him remember a bittersweet moment from her funeral.
"When I came walking out of the funeral home, all of the homeless people were at her funeral. They were standing outside," Estes said. "It was just like... we didn't have any idea who they were, and when I approached one of them and he said "we're [some] of the homeless people she used to feed."
Estes is determined to keep Stewart's memory and impact alive through the Tina Stewart Foundation. He keeps fighting for rights, housing and protection for domestic violence survivors in her name.
Estes says Stewart's death is something the family will never fully get over. This Thanksgiving, they give thanks for her impact on the world and carry on her mission in her honor.
"Tina doesn't have a voice anymore," Estes said. "Not her voice, but she has our voice."
