SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley late last month is still searching for answers surrounding her death.
Court documents identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen. She was crossing Sprague Ave. between Pines Rd. and McDonald Rd. around 10 p.m. on January 27, when she was hit by a pickup truck–the driver drove away.
Kimberly Allen is remembered by three of her children as someone that was full of light.
"If you knew my mom, then you knew love," Autumn Smith, Kimberly Allen's daughter, said.
"She was 100% invested in her children all the time," Terra Dean, another one of Kimberly Allen's daughters, said. "When I found out [she died], all I wanted to do was call her and cry to her."
"Every day that she's been gone doesn't feel real," Randal Allen, Kimberly Allen's son, said about his mom. "We wish it was a dream, a nightmare that we could wake up from."
Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies said it was almost half an hour after the crash occurred, before someone saw Kimberly Allen's body on the side of the road and called it in.
"I want to scream it from the rooftops that she was so much more than the lady that was left laying in the rocks," Smith said.
A makeshift memorial at the scene where it happened made by Kimberly Allen's family, adorned with loving tributes, makes that abundantly clear.
Five days after the crash, the sheriff's office announced that investigators identified the vehicle and the 16-year-old driver they believed hit Kimberly Allen that night, but that driver still hasn't been arrested, leaving her family with several unanswered questions.
"We hurt so bad right now, and having to get back to our normal lives is just [really difficult]," Randal Allen said.
"I tried going back to work on Thursday and it was terrible, all I could do was cry," Dean said.
Cpl. Mark Gregory with the SCSO said detectives are still actively investigating the fatal hit-and-run, and the reason there hasn't been an arrest made yet–despite identifying a potential suspect–is because detectives want to ensure they complete a thorough investigation and that the correct charges are filed.
Even if an arrest is made though, Kimberly Allen's children said that won't fill the hole that losing their mother has left in their hearts, and they want to make sure no one else feels the pain they're feeling right now.
"That's all I can do, is learn from this and try to help others, that's what mom would want," Randal Allen said. "I want to do speeches and help people out with distracted driving because of this. It's creating something larger than what it even is, but to us it's the biggest thing we've ever been through."
"We want to know that this kid is going to take accountability for it and have remorse," Dean said.
Kimberly Allen's children have created a GoFundMe to help them with costs relating to her memorial service to be held next month. You can learn more and donate by clicking here.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to remind pedestrians to wear lighter clothing, or something that drivers can easily spot, like reflective tape. Cpl. Gregory said even if a pedestrian is doing everything right, wearing lighter clothing can help drivers better spot pedestrians to help both drivers and pedestrians potentially avoid a collision.