PULLMAN, Wash. - The family of a WSU Pullman student who was hit by a car while traveling to Southern California for Thanksgiving is asking for help funding his rehabilitation care.
Kyle Osborne, 19, suffered hemorrhages, as well as internal and external bleeding following the accident. He's currently in a comatose state, has undergone several surgeries and suffered two strokes.
According to the Facebook Page Osborne Strong, Osborne has undergone five surgeries and now has "wakeful periods where his eyes open." His family is now pushing for him to be transferred to a "more intensive rehabilitation facility in order to stimulate him and help to wake him up."
Osborne's medical insurance is refusing to cover the transfer because "he is not awake enough to justify their covering the care."
A GoFundMe set up after Osborne's accident has raised more than $128,000 of its $500,000 goal. To donate, you can click here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A Meal Train account was also set up to make sure Osborne's family had meals for the next several weeks. With overwhelming support, the account was filled in less than 24 hours.
According to an Instagram post, Osborne is a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.
