SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is heartbroken after thieves ransacked her vehicle, stealing something precious and irreplaceable.

"I had a necklace made out of my son's ashes (hanging in my vehicle)," Cassandra Barry told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. "I sat in my car and cried and cried and cried. I couldn't believe someone would take it."
 
The necklace has a photo of her son and is very clearly a memorial piece. It was taken, among other valuables. But nothing else matters to Cassandra. The ashes were a piece of her heart. They served as a constant reminder of her son, Brandon Buche.
 
Brandon was killed in a car crash in March 2017.
 
Barry lives out of the area and was only in town to help another son who was undergoing knee surgery. They were parked close to Providence Sacred Heart on Fifth Avenue.
 
She reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner in hopes whoever took it will see her story and find the compassion to give it back.

