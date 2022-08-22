SPOKANE, Wash. - Family Promise of Spokane said their Family Promise Center has finished construction on their new expansion.
Family Promise of Spokane celebrated the expansion at there location on East Mission with an open house. The non-profit took over the space from Cassano Import Foods in order to expand capacity and meet the needs for families facing housing uncertainty in the area.
According to the non-profit, nearly 35 percent of the homeless population in Spokane County now consists of families.
“All of this only happens with relationships,” Family Promise of Spokane Executive Director Joe Ader said at the open house. “This building is a partnership across the community.”
Spokane County, the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley and private donors contributed to make the renovation possible.
According to the non-profit, they did not turn a single family away from Dec. 4 to July 11 despite the lack of space.
Right now, the Family Promise Center has been at capacity for over a month and they aren't able to open the new space until they receive $360,000 in operational funding.
You can donate to the project here.