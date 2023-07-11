RATHDRUM, Idaho — The family of the two-year-old boy who was found dead in a hot car in Rathdrum on Sunday is raising money for his funeral arrangements.
Around 5:20 p.m. on July 9, Idaho State Police (ISP) detectives were called to look into the death of a toddler after his family found him in a car with temperatures outside reaching around 92 degrees.
A GoFundMe set up by the family is raising money for the funeral expenses for Dax. If you could like to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.
At this time, ISP detectives believe that Dax may have been playing outside before he was found by family members in a car outside the residence. The cause of his death remains under investigation.