Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run
Taylar Scott
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. 
 
The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car sometime around 8 p.m on Feb. 12. When Taylar and Hunter found the dog, they immediately took her to the Emergency vet.
 
The starting total for that vet bill is $2000.
 
The dog is at home with Taylar and Hunter right now and is doing well, according to the GoFundMe page, but they say they're still searching for the dogs owners. 
 
If you recognize this dog or want to donate, click here.

