SPOKANE, Wash. - Redacted body cam footage of a police shooting in January that left one man dead has been released by his family.
The release comes ahead of a press conference by Spokane Police and the City of Spokane scheduled for Friday morning.
Following a seven-month investigation, Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell announced back in August that Spokane Police officer Brandon Rankin would not face charges in the death of 35-year-old David Novak.
Several of Novak's family members were present at the time of Haskell's announcement and confronted him with their displeasure.
"It is my son, it is our loved one, shame on you," Novak's mother angrily told Haskell last month.
On January 7, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Montgomery after a caller said her neighbor was outside shooting at her and others inside the home.
Following the criminal investigation, an administrative investigation by the Spokane Police Department was launched to look into any possible policy violations.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers “observed the suspect holding a long object, which they believed to be consistent with a rifle or shotgun,” according to a news release from Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl. One officer, identified as Rankin, fired his gun, which resulted in Novak's death.
The weapon, which turned out to be a bat, was never found.