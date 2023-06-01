SPOKANE, Wash – A parent’s worst nightmare has become a stark reality for a Spokane Valley family. Their 2-year-old son, Thor, died after more than a week of fighting for his life.
Thor’s father Joshua Hendricks said his son fought until the end but the fact that Thor is not in any pain anymore anchors his family.
"He’s not having to fight just to stay alive anymore,” Hendricks said.
The Hendricks family is unable to create any new memories with Thor but is now cherishing the ones they already made.
“His role was joy. He was very good at bringing the best out of everybody and bringing joy, and smiled at everyone’s face that came in the door,” Hendricks said.
The Hendricks family believes there is a God and there is a heaven. Hendricks says as Thor slipped away he could feel the presence of his own father who already passed.
“I could hear my dad say ‘hey Josh I got him’ and that gave me peace knowing he's got him, and he’ll be watching over him and taking care of him in the meantime until we can get up there,” Hendricks said.
Even though Thor’s time on this earth was short, Hendricks says they feel blessed to have spent those two years together, “He wasn’t supposed to make it when he was born. He had to get rushed to surgery. So, the way that we are kind of looking at it is that we were blessed with two and half years of joy, just the purest of joy.”
The situation that the Hendricks family is living through is unthinkable, but Hendricks hopes that it could be helpful. His message is simple…but powerful, “don't forget the little moments, every hug, every kiss, all those little things that you can possibly enjoy together, do together.”