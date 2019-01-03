One Spokane couple has been waiting eight years for something big happening this weekend, the FCS Championship.

The Eastern Washington Eagles vs. the North Dakota State Bison. While the teams are battling on the field, this couple is anxious to see who's getting bragging rights for the rest of the year, at home. Because, if there's one thing this family loves, it's football.

But not just any football, the Eagles and the Bison, who are facing off in the National Championship game.

And why do they care about this game so much? Because Ashely Mortenson graduated Eastern in 2008, and Carston Montenson from NDSU in 2000.

That's right, this married couple is rooting for different teams to win, and you can bet they won't miss a minute of Saturday's game.

"We'll have a TV set up on each side of the house," Ashely Mortenson said.

Carston and Ashley said they've gotten so competitive, that they'll sit on opposite sides of the stadium to be with their team.

But this weekend, everyone's sharing the couch, maybe on opposite ends, with their kids stuck in the middle.

"It's always like a game time situation, where get up in the morning and fight to see who's going to dress the kids first," Ashley Mortenson said.