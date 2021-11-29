SPOKANE, Wash. - A local family is dealing with unimaginable grief after they say they were notified by officials in Mexico that their loved one was found deceased in her hotel room. They say initial information indicates she was the victim of a homicide, but the investigation is ongoing. They are working to get her body back to the United States where they hope for a second autopsy.
Sativa Transue was from Spokane originally, living in Cheney for the majority of her life. The 28-year-old was currently living in Milton, Washington and told her family she was heading on a trip for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Her boyfriend wanted to go on vacation to Cancun, Mexico for Thanksgiving, so she went as well," Mykayla said. "She loved. Mexico. She had been there before. She texted me Friday that the sun was nice. And, I am so beyond grateful that she got to enjoy it."
But Mykayla said loved ones quickly became concerned when something just seemed off about Sativa during the trip.
"Her friends have reached out to us with texts that Sativa sent just hours before she was found," she said.
Family members said friends tried to connect with Sativa the next day. Worry quickly escalated to panic. They all had a gut feeling something was terribly wrong.
"(Two of her friends) went to the Milton Police Department," she said. "We are all so, so thankful for them. They then went to the FBI with everything Sativa told them that night. They have such kind hearts, and we will never be able to thank them enough."
Mykayla said as soon as Washington authorities got word of what had happened, they immediately began working to try to get Sativa's family some answers.
"My mom did get a call from the US Consulate in Mexico at about 9:00 AM Saturday to say unfortunately Sativa had been found dead in her hotel room," Mykayla said. "At this point, they weren’t sure what happened, but since then her death has been ruled as a homicide. We won’t have an official cause of death until a family member gets down there to facilitate on our behalf. With Covid, and this being a crime in a foreign country, everything has been moving slowly."
KHQ has been working to confirm the details of Sativa’s death. We’ve reached out to a local FBI spokesman for confirmation about this situation, but have not yet heard back.
Mykayla said their family is desperate to get Sativa's remains transported back to the United States.
"(We want) a second autopsy," she said. "This is a really expensive process. We want and need justice for Sativa."
Mykayla and other family members are now planning a celebration of life for Sativa. They said the world is a much darker place without her in it.
“Sativa touched the hearts of everyone she met," Mykayla said. "She had such a beautiful smile and the most contagious laugh I’ve ever heard. She had the kindest heart and she was so thoughtful, she put everyone before herself. Sativa made friends everywhere she went. She was the light in all of our lives. Sativa was the person I will always look up to. Our family will never be the same without her."
The family does have a fundraising effort in place to get Sativa's body back to Washington. They said any leftover donations will be given to local resources who advocate and help domestic violence victims.