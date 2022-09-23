SPOKANE, Wash - The family of one of the women hurt in a crash on Denison Chattaroy Road and US-2 said she has a broken arm, leg and other injuries.
Family said Trinity Mendoza was driving on US-2 when 33-year-old Aaric Carr pulled on to the road in front of her.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) said alcohol or drugs were a factor and arrested Carr for vehicular assault.
Mendoza's family said she is in the hospital undergoing surgery and her recovery will take time.
Mendoza's family has also shared the link to a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.
Carr will make his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.
CHATTAROY, Wash. - One man has been arrested for vehicular assault after a two-car crash near SR-2 on Thursday afternoon.
According to WSP, 33-year-old Aaric Carr was traveling on Dension Chattaroy Road. Carr tried merging on to US-2 when he failed to yield and struck another car.
The two women in the other car were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Carr was not injured and arrested.
Deputies believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where serious injuries have been reported.
WSP said one southbound lane is blocked and you should avoid the area. In the latest update, WSP said the lane will be blocked for an extended period of time.
Three total people were injured, two seriously. WSP told KHQ nobody appears to have life-threatening injuries.
WSP told KHQ one person has been arrested for vehicular assault.
