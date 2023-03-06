SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Destiny and Shai Fillius were watching a movie on their bed on Sunday afternoon when the unthinkable happened–a pickup truck rammed into their apartment.
"If I would've been laying any flatter, I'd be dead," Shai Fillius said. "I just remember the impact, and then flying."
"I just remember looking over at her and everything just went black," Destiny Fillius said. "I just stood up and started screaming because I saw my wife on the ground."
The damage inside their apartment is extensive–the wall is completely bent inwards and shattered glass from the window is strewn about the room.
Both went to the hospital to get checked out: Shai said she has a pretty big bruise on her back, and Destiny said she has a concussion, but thankfully it wasn't anything more serious.
They say they're grateful their two kids weren't in the room with them, but still, working on picking up the pieces isn't easy.
"It's hard because I just keep picturing everything that happened," Destiny Fillius said.
The couple stayed in a hotel Sunday night and will have to take some time off of work, but their focus right now is on staying strong.
"You have to be strong no matter what, because you're not going to get anything done if you don't, and you don't want to have your mental go into an even worse state," Destiny Fillius said.
How exactly the truck ended up in their bedroom remains unclear.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said initial reports from the scene Sunday afternoon were that a teenager was learning how to drive in the parking lot of the apartment complex when they saw another car coming and tried to brake, but hit the gas instead.
NonStop Local reached out to the on-site property manager to see if they had any more information about what happened, if there's a timeline for when the apartment will get fixed, or what kind of help they're offering the residents, but haven't heard back yet.